Justin Timberlake's New Man Of The Woods Merch For Cool Dads, Ranked

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is really doubling down on his rustic rebrand, and now he wants you to dress like a “man of the woods” with his new line of merch.

The veteran pop star will join the ranks of Kanye, Rihanna, and Drake in opening up his own pop-up store in New York City this weekend. Unlike those who have come before him, though, JT’s store will feature 16 unique brand collaborations: one for each song off of his new album, Man of the Woods.

That means a Best Made Co. flask for the song “Sauce,” a custom pair of Warby Parker sunglasses for “Wave,” a Pendleton wool blanket for “Morning Light,” and, obviously, a Levi’s flannel shirt for “Flannel.” Sneakerheads will be particularly amped to see that Timberlake’s custom Nike Airs — the sneakers he wore for his Super Bowl halftime show last weekend that sold out within minutes of popping up online — will also be available.

All in all, there’s a cool rustic-meets-streetwear vibe going on here, and it’s further proof that Timberlake isn’t just a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. So, in that spirit, here’s a handy guide to all the new Man of the Woods merch, ranked by Cool Dadness. (Note: there are some items we have yet to see, like a pair of cowboy boots, which would undoubtedly rank high on this scale.)

“Say Something” notebook Buying a notebook is the equivalent of getting socks for Christmas. It's convenient and practical, yes, but not very ~cool~, so this one goes at the bottom of the list. “Wave” sunglasses Warby Parker is a fancy-schmancy brand, and much more mom-like, to be honest. If there were aviators in this collection, I would've bumped it up a couple spots, but alas! “Morning Light” wool blanket Again, a blanket is fine and perfectly utilitarian. Decorating it with lyrics and an outdoorsy color palette was a nice touch, but not very "cool dad"-like. “Hers/Flannel” flannel A flannel is a flannel; you can't really make it exciting. This one loses points for its lack of originality, but it's at least true to JT's brand. “Midnight Summer Jam” cooler Selling a Yeti cooler as part of your tour merch? That is SUCH a shameless dad move! Stuff it with Miller Lite, and you're living every cool dad's dream. “Montana” flannel-lined denim coats, other outerwear You probably have a flannel, and you probably have a coat, but do you have a flannel-lined denim coat? Or a wool-lined corduroy one? Only cool dads (and hipsters) have these hanging in their closets. “Sauce” whiskey flask Just the perfect amount of corniness. “Higher Higher” Nike Air Jordans Like we said before, these are rare sneakers and they're in HIGH demand, so it's not just a "cool dad" move, but a "cool" move in general. Bonus points if you call them "kicks" and reminisce about Michael Jordan's glory days while wearing them.

To get your hands on any of the above merch, you’ll have to trek to Timberlake’s Man of the Woods pop-up store in New York City. While the exact location is still unknown, the store is set to open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday (February 9 and 10), and from noon to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Keep your eyes peeled on JT's Instagram for the all the latest details, and happy shopping, cool dads and wannabe cool dads alike!