Teen Mom OG Revelation: Maci And Her Producer Suffer From The Same Medical Condition

Maci has been open about her polycystic ovary syndrome in the past -- and during this week's Teen Mom OG episode, the mother of three got brutally honest about the hormonal disorder.

"The hard part about it is the anxiety and irritability that comes along with it," Maci confided to her friends. "Sometimes I'm like, 'If I didn't have PCOS, I wouldn't have been so irritable with my children today.' I think a lot more women have PCOS, and they don't know they have it."

Turns out, her MTV producer suffers from the same medical condition, and the two women bonded over their respective battles.

"I don't have kids, so I have the option if I'm not at work, I can literally lay on my couch and cry," Jenni admitted. "You've got three kids that you have to take care of, and you can't do that."

While Maci admitted that "it sucks," she stated that the possible solutions -- like taking medicine every day which causes side effects or surgery -- were not options at this time.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," Maci said.

If you would like to learn more about PCOS, please visit the PCOS Awareness Association for more information and resources.