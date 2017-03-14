Adam Levine Is Literally Unraveling In Maroon 5’s Bizarre ‘Wait’ Video

YouTube

If you thought Maroon 5’s video for the SZA collab “What Lovers Do” was a wild ride, then just wait. Your eyes are about to see SO much more craziness.

For “Wait” — the second single off of Maroon 5’s sixth album, Red Pill Blues — the band recruited famed video director Dave Meyers, who’s overseen everything from Camila Cabello’s “Havana” to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” In this one, he captures a surreal breakup mess, as frontman Adam Levine repeatedly fails to get his girlfriend, played by Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario, to stick around.

It begins with a shirtless Levine getting punched into Daddario’s coffin at her funeral, kicking off a series of bizarre breakups. In one scene, Levine swims in a sea of mermaid clones. In another, he tries to touch Daddario’s face, but it turns to mushed paint. It all comes to a perplexing finale in which she drives away, leading to Levine’s (very literal) unraveling.

Now let's take another look at that crazy-as-fuck ending, shall we?!

Oh, yeah. That GIF will definitely haunt you.