Meghan Trainor Made An Album With Her Spy Kid Fiancé And It's Coming Soon

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In the few years since she last released an album, Meghan Trainor has done a few things of note: contributed to the Smurfs soundtrack with "I'm a Lady," and gotten engaged to a former Spy Kid.

Normally, the latter event wouldn't matter all that much when discussing her upcoming music, but Trainor herself said recently that her fiancé, Daryl Sabara, sings on every single song on her new album — which we may get to hear in "less than two months," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show Wednesday night (February 7).

She's also got two music videos shot and ready to launch, she said, prompting Corden to ask the most obvious question: When does the Meghan Trainor "Carpool Karaoke" episode get to happen?

This all unfolded as Trainor sat next to Oscar-nominated director Guillermo del Toro, by the way, and the two of them bonded over their shared pets of choice — rats! — before Trainor revealed she accidentally stomped on hers and killed it.

Everything was rectified, however, via the cool slow-motion music video for "Me Too" that Trainor and Corden created with a little help from bandleader Reggie Watts. Enjoy that madness below.