The Aces' 'Volcanic Love' Will Soon Be Mandatory Summer Listening

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Utah's The Aces are just two months away from releasing their debut LP, When My Heart Felt Volcanic. And if it has even half the amount of lush, billowy panoramas evoked on their new song "Volcanic Love" — which dropped on Friday (February 9) — its chances of soundtracking summer as perfectly as Carly Rae Jepsen's Emotion did in 2015 are high.

While previous single "Fake Nice" was a tight, brisk groove, "Volcanic Love" sprays its '80s-indebted guitar lines wildly like, say, lava. Or magma?

The four Aces aren't any older than 22, but they've already been in this band for nearly a decade. "We always say this: We don't know where the idea came from, but we were like, all right, we gotta be in a band," drummer Alisa Ramirez told MTV News recently.

That impulse has led them here, with potentially mandatory summer-listening material ready to go. You can preorder When My Heart Felt Volcanic here, and check out the new song above.