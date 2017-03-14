Here's What Needs To Happen When Game Of Thrones Meets Star Wars

Lucasfilm/HBO

Winter is coming to a galaxy far, far away — and we need to be prepared

Earlier this week, Lucasfilm announced that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been tapped to produce and write an original Star Wars film series for the studio. A few years ago that kind of news would have been met with instant fervor, but now it just feels too safe — and, dare I say, boring.

On paper, Benioff and Weiss make a lot of sense; the Emmy-winning duo know how to navigate dense mythology, complex power dynamics, and epic battle sequences to great success. (Imagine the epic loot train attack with X-wings instead of dragons.) More importantly, they have plenty of experience managing a pop culture behemoth and all of the fan expectations that come with it. So it's easy to see why Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy would want to be in business with HBO's golden boys.

And though there are ways the dynamic duo could elevate the franchise to bold new heights, it's still discouraging to see yet another massive opportunity in the Star Wars universe being handed to two more white, trigger-happy flyboys.

J.J. Abrams is currently working on Episode IX, while Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson has his own separate Star Wars trilogy in development. As Variety's Maureen Ryan points out, a staggering 96 percent of the beloved film franchise's writers and directors have been white men. Leigh Brackett is the sole woman with a writing credit for a Star Wars film — and that was 38 years ago. And Benioff and Weiss's own track record isn't much better: Of Game of Thrones' 73 episodes, only four have been directed by a woman (the same woman, Michelle MacLaren), and four have been written or partially written by women. (The last was written in 2013.)

So what does this mean for the future of Star Wars if only white men are allowed to shape its universe?

As writers and producers, Benioff and Weiss have the opportunity to hire women and people of color to direct their films, and it's something I hope they take into strong consideration. Not to mention, with so many unannounced projects in development at Lucasfilm due to the forthcoming launch of the Disney streaming service, rumor has it the studio has already hired "at least one woman and one person of color" to write and direct their own projects in the Star Wars universe. But rumors aren't tangible, and for now, we have to hope Benioff and Weiss do better by the women of Star Wars than they've done for the ladies of Westeros.

