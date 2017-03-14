Big Sean Will Let Fans Pick The Setlists On His New Tour

For his next tour, Big Sean is jogging fans’ memories and serving up an “unfriendly reminder” that he’s a decade deep in the rap game.
On Wednesday (February 7), Sean announced his Unfriendly Reminder Tour, a 31-city North American jaunt with special guests Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy, and GASHI. In a cool twist, the Detroit rapper is taking a whole new approach to the outing by opening up his catalog and letting fans pick his setlists.
“Before I step into this new chapter of music, I was really sitting and reflecting on the past ten years and all we’ve accomplished,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a throwback-heavy tour trailer. “I had to go back in and listen to all the old mixtapes and albums, and I was like damn man a lot of this stuff didn’t get the true shine.”
He continued, “So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can’t wait to hit the road.”
Ahead of each city’s tour date, fans will be able to cast votes on Sean's website for the songs they want to see him perform. Also, in select cities, the available tour merch will be customizable, allowing fans to have a wholly unique concert experience.
Last year, Big Sean released two albums: I Decided and the Metro Boomin collab Double or Nothing. Now, he’s working on his fifth studio album — but first, Unfriendly Reminder will take him on a fan-steered trip down memory lane. See the full list of dates below, and visit Sean's website for ticket info.
April 12 – Orlando, FL – CFE Arena
April 14 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
April 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
April 18 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 19 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
April 20 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
April 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
April 28 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 29 – San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose State University
May 1 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre
May 3 – Vancouver, Canada – PNE Forum
May 5 – Edmonton, Canada – Shaw Conference Center
May 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
May 9 – Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
May 10 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
May 14 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 15 – Washington, D.C. – Anthem
May 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 19 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
May 22 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
May 25 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
May 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
May 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
May 29 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
May 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
June 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
June 3 – Toronto, Canada – RBC Echo Beach