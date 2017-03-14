Getty Images

Big Sean Will Let Fans Pick The Setlists On His New Tour

For his next tour, Big Sean is jogging fans’ memories and serving up an “unfriendly reminder” that he’s a decade deep in the rap game.

On Wednesday (February 7), Sean announced his Unfriendly Reminder Tour, a 31-city North American jaunt with special guests Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy, and GASHI. In a cool twist, the Detroit rapper is taking a whole new approach to the outing by opening up his catalog and letting fans pick his setlists.

“Before I step into this new chapter of music, I was really sitting and reflecting on the past ten years and all we’ve accomplished,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a throwback-heavy tour trailer. “I had to go back in and listen to all the old mixtapes and albums, and I was like damn man a lot of this stuff didn’t get the true shine.”

He continued, “So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can’t wait to hit the road.”

Ahead of each city’s tour date, fans will be able to cast votes on Sean's website for the songs they want to see him perform. Also, in select cities, the available tour merch will be customizable, allowing fans to have a wholly unique concert experience.

Last year, Big Sean released two albums: I Decided and the Metro Boomin collab Double or Nothing. Now, he’s working on his fifth studio album — but first, Unfriendly Reminder will take him on a fan-steered trip down memory lane. See the full list of dates below, and visit Sean's website for ticket info.

April 12 – Orlando, FL – CFE Arena

April 14 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

April 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

April 18 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 19 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

April 20 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

April 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

April 28 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 29 – San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose State University

May 1 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre

May 3 – Vancouver, Canada – PNE Forum

May 5 – Edmonton, Canada – Shaw Conference Center

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

May 9 – Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

May 10 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

May 14 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 15 – Washington, D.C. – Anthem

May 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 19 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

May 22 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 25 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

May 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 29 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

May 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

June 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 3 – Toronto, Canada – RBC Echo Beach