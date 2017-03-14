Jersey Shore Surprise: Angelina (Yes, That Angelina) Just Arrived

The Jersey Shore gang did not expect to see Angelina at the beginning of Season 2 -- and history just repeated itself a short while ago at the family vacation scene. Real-time updates from Miami, folks.

In the clip above, the Staten Island native unexpectedly shows up at the gang's abode. When The Situation answers the door, he's absolutely stunned. And Sitch, your face says it all: There's about to be a situation.