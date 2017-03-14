Donald Glover: 'I Am The New Tupac'

Getty Images

In 2011, Rick Ross let it be known that, "2Pac back, 2Pac back / There’s all these bitches screaming that 2Pac back." However, he might have been a little early in his claim if you ask Donald Glover. In an interview with Esquire, Glover opened up about the new season of FX's Atlanta, fatherhood, and considering himself the new Tupac.

"I know everybody likens themselves to Tupac a lot," he said. "I am the new Tupac in a strange way. I grew up similar. I didn’t have a mom in the Black Panthers, but my parents were very pro-black. Also, my mom made me go to performing-arts high school. She was like, ‘That’s where you need to be.’ Sometimes you have to play a role for people to understand you, even though you’re far more complex than any of that. Sometimes it’s really hard to simplify that so people can eat it."

Regarding musical impact, Childish Gambino might not be near Makaveli levels yet, but there are similarities between the two. Pac had a flourishing acting career before he was murdered in 1996. Both were largely misunderstood, Glover for his early musical contributions and Pac for his unwillingness to conform. Lastly, the two loved their people deeply.

Later in the interview, Glover opens up about the black experience and reclaiming the African-American narrative.

"Black people do not have the narrative over their story. It’s always been written by somebody else," said Glover. "I also think it’s like we have PTSD. There’s a lot of things that have happened to us that we don’t completely understand and we’re not getting help to understand. That’s why information is so powerful and necessary. If you understand, then you don’t let it happen again."

You can read the entire interview here.