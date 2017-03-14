Jessica Jones Is A 'Ticking Time Bomb' In Harrowing Season 2 Trailer

Netflix

Jessica Jones is being haunted by her past in the first full-length trailer for the anticipated second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones.

The ho-hum Defender may have killed her abuser Kilgrave at the end of the first season, but the trauma of her childhood and her abuse still lingers, and Season 2 isn't holding anything back as Jessica travels farther down the rabbit hole of her own troubled origins.

"My whole family was killed in a car accident, someone did horrific experiments on me, and now this super vigilante shit keeps coming at me," she says in the trailer.

Given the emotional depth and nuance of the first season, expectations are understandably high for Season 2. But it's worth noting that Melissa Rosenberg, the executive producer and showrunner of Jessica Jones, hired female directors to helm all 13 episodes this season — a first for Marvel.

The new footage also teases Trish's (Rachael Taylor) evolution from best friend to full-fledged sidekick, hinting at the long-awaited introduction of Hellcat on these mean Manhattan streets. Because the only thing better than one female superhero is two female superheroes.

Here's the official synopsis:

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

But don't worry, Jessica Jones hasn't lost her signature bite. Case in point: When a slimy potential buyer tells her never takes no for an answer, she aptly replies, "How rapey of you."

Netflix

Seventeen years of questions all come to a head when Season 2 drops on International Women's Day, March 8.