New Deadpool Sequel Trailer Is Like An R-Rated Toy Story

20th Century Fox

Who needs Toy Story 4 when 20th Century Fox is delivering the R-rated, live-action Toy Story we've always wanted with Deadpool 2?

In the latest teaser trailer for the untitled Deadpool sequel, the Merc with a Mouth introduces the time-traveling, gun-toting Cable (Josh Brolin) to the audience with a dark, gritty action sequence full of explosives and "lazy writing." But when the special effects aren't up to par with Wade Wilson's high standards (come on, Dale!), Deadpool takes things into his own hands, quite literally, with an amusing action figure recreation that's akin to Woody and Buzz's meet-cute in the Pixar classic — with more swearing, of course.

Honestly, it's only a matter of time before Cable and Deadpool become unlikely compadres in this crazy X-universe. The teaser also features more footage of some familiar faces — Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Blind Al — as well as a few exciting newcomers like Zazie Beetz's badass Domino in action.

In the comics, Cable and Deadpool first crossed paths in New Mutants #98, when the Merc With a Mouth was hired to kill the weary warrior. Needless to say, the hit did not go as planned. Thus ignited the spark, albeit reluctantly, that started it all. Cable wants to protect mankind, while Deadpool just wants to blow stuff up, relax, and eat chimichangas. Do you see the comedic potential here? Fox sure does.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel — I really hope that's the official title because it's the most Deadpool thing — hits theaters May 18, 2018.