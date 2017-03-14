Will Smith Impersonating Jaden Rapping Proves Parents Still Don't Understand

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who better to imitate Jaden Smith's unique rapping than the man who helped birth him? Yesterday (February 7), Will Smith proved he still has the rapping spirit as he remade his son's "Icon" video. Decked out in bleached hair, what looks like a gold spray-painted chain, and some grills that are reminiscent of the aluminum foil ones made in school cafeterias, Smith does his best imitation of his son.

Adorable, hilarious, and slightly cringe-worthy, Will's video is embarrassing his son for a good reason. Jaden's "Icon" reached 100,000 million streams on Spotify.

By the end of the video, Will gives a special shout-out to his son and his huge accomplishment.

"I'm proud of you, baby," said Smith. "100 million streams, congratulations man. 100 million. Congrats. I love you."

In December, the former Fresh Prince revealed in an interview the pride he has for Jaden and how his son inspires him.

"It is unadulterated freedom that I’m actually jealous of," said Smith. "He is so absolutely [and] thoroughly comfortable being him in a way that I had 20 years ago. But what happens when you start to get successful [is that] you get worked into a lane [and] your lane starts to feel comfortable and it gets a little scary to come out when you’re not going to ring the bell, necessarily, that people want rung. When I’m watching Jaden and it’s like I just love that freedom. He’s inspiring me in a really unique and special way. As a parent, it makes me really proud."

Now can we finally get an official collaboration between the rapping father and son?