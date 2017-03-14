Selena Gomez’s Next Movie Will Tap Into Her Animal Instincts

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Coach

After donating more than her salary for her last film (which hasn't even been released yet) to the Time's Up legal defense fund, Selena Gomez is looking ahead to her next project!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Fetish" singer has officially signed on to the upcoming movie The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Based on the 1920s books by Hugh Lofting, the live-action flick will star Robert Downey Jr. as the doctor who can speak with animals, and Gomez will lend her famous voice to one of said animals.

Adding to the film's heroic casting, Deadline reported that Downey's Spider-Man: Homecoming mentee Tom Holland will also voice an animal, alongside Emma Thompson and Ralph Fiennes. Michael Sheen and Antonio Banderas will appear in the film with Downey.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is slated to begin production in London soon, to prepare for an April 2019 release.