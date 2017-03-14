Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Girl’s Name, Shares Her First Precious Pic

Getty Images

This name is definitely not what you were expecting

It’s been two days since the world found out Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl, and we’ve since been pummeled with conspiracy theories about the name Jenner and Travis Scott chose for their little one. Now, we finally know the truth, and it’s not “Posie,” “Butterfly,” or any of the internet’s other popular guesses. Nope, it’s much more unexpected. World: Meet baby Stormi!

Jenner revealed the name on Instagram on Tuesday (February 6), posting a precious photo of the pink-clad baby girl clutching her mom’s finger.

“Stormi,” the 20-year-old captioned the snap, adding an angel emoji for added cuteness.

Jenner gave birth to her daughter on February 1, and waited a few days before making the official announcement via Instagram on February 4. She and Scott also released an 11-minute video after the birth titled “To Our Daughter,” which gives fans an intimate look at Jenner’s pregnancy.

Stormi joins Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn daughter Chicago as the latest addition to the ever-expanding Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant with her first child, so here’s hoping she’ll name her baby something meteorological-related, so the world can make all the cheesy “it’s Stormi in the North West of Chicago” jokes.