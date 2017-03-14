Here's How The Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant Stories Began

Ashley, Brianna, Jade, Kayla and Lexi are all about to be teen moms -- but right now, they're all facing the circumstances that come with being young and pregnant.

During the series premiere, each cast member tackled the trademark highs and lows that come with the aforementioned territory. From clashes with significant others (for example, Ashley feuding with her beau Bar about his mother attending her upcoming shower) to bracing for how much life will soon change (like Lexi realizing her cheerleader days will never be the same), here is a brief recap of how each girls' journey began.