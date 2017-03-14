Beyoncé’s New Valentine’s Day Merch Throws It Back To ‘Baby Boy’ And ‘Bootylicious’

Getty Images

Chocolate, roses, and jewelry are usually fail-safe gifts for Valentine’s Day, but not anymore. Beyoncé has just released a slew of new heart-filled merch on her website, and they’re the only kind of presents you’re going to want to gift your S.O. (or yourself) this year.

The V-day gear is peppered with old and new references to Bey’s hits, spanning from a millennial pink t-shirt that reads “All Night” to a pair of cherry red “Bootylicious” gym shorts. There’s also a matching “Bey Mine” crop top and phone case, a sweatshirt that features her regal look from Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” video, and, most surprisingly, a shirt with the “Baby Boy” lyric “fulfill my fantasies” printed on it (yes, that song’s from 2003, but it still rules, obviously).

The 10-piece collection ranges from $30 to $60 and is available now on Beyoncé’s website. Don’t stand by too long — these pieces are destined to sell out ASAP.