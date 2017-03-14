Meet 'A' In This Exclusive Clip From Body-Swapping Teen Romance Every Day

Orion Pictures

'I know what makes each person different, and what makes everyone the same'

Every Day is a movie that will propel us all to look past superficial identifiers and see people at their core. In MTV News's exclusive clip from the film, we see 16-year-old Rhiannon, played by Angourie Rice, begin her journey to do just that with A.

From the film's first trailer, we learned that A is "someone who wakes up in a different body every day," regardless of that person's race, gender identity, or other defining characteristics. In this clip, we get to know A a little bit better — who, on this day, is inhabiting the body of James, played by Rice's Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Jacob Batalon.

"He's James, but I'm A," they tell a cautious Rhiannon at a diner meet-up, adding that every day of their life, they've "just tried to live that day for that person. Not mess anything up for them, make no mark, leave no trace."

Rhiannon, skepticism waning, tries to understand A by asking questions about their experiences and perspectives. "I know what makes each person different, and what makes everyone the same," A says, before admitting one important thing they do miss out on.

Watch the exclusive clip above. Every Day hits theaters on Friday, February 23.