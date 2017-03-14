Noah Cyrus Returns With An All-Too-Relatable Message: ‘We Are Fucked’

YouTube

Listen up, millennials: Noah Cyrus has a message for you.

On Monday (February 5), the 18-year-old returned with “We Are…,” a relatable bop featuring “Lean On” and “Cold Water” singer MØ. Crafted by pop titans Max Martin and Savan Kotecha, it takes the anthemic qualities of fun.’s “We Are Young” and mixes them with lyrics that blast superficiality while also acknowledging that being a teen is hellish and confusing.

“We’ve got hearts in the right places / But we’re still a danger to ourselves / Maybe it’s ‘cause we are young,” Cyrus belts, while making goofy faces in the track’s black-and-white lyric video.

Following the song’s premiere, Cyrus chatted with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe to discuss the message behind it.

“Where’s the originality in people now?” Cyrus asked. “Like MØ! MØ is so cool, MØ looks nothing like anyone else that you would see right now. And I think that’s the thing with ‘We Are Fucked’: We are all becoming this society where we just all are the same.”

She continued, “It’s OK to be different and it’s OK to not follow. The chorus says, ‘These days we only follow / These days we’re feeling hollow / Get paid, the only motto.’ It’s saying we have these set ideas in our heads of what things have to be, and I kind of don’t agree with that.”

“We Are…” will presumably appear on Cyrus’s upcoming debut album, NC-17, along with previously released singles “Make Me (Cry),” “Stay Together,” “Again,” and “I’m Stuck.” No word yet on when the long-awaited album will arrive, but hopefully “We Are…” is a sign that it's on the way.