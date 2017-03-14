Watch Chris Pratt Somersault Through A Dinosaur's Mouth In New Jurassic World Sequel Trailer

YouTube/Universal Pictures

While the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featured a lot of Chris Pratt running from dinosaurs, the second trailer, released during the Super Bowl (February 4), dives right into the action.

The trailer opens with a dinosaur that seems a little too aware of its own creep factor as it channels a classic monster hiding under the bed, instantly reminding us that this is not a sweet movie about cute, lovable creatures.

Then, a voiceover from Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) tenderly reminisces about the first time she saw a dinosaur, briefly luring us into a false sense of security, which is quickly shattered by a high-pitched scream from Franklin (Justice Smith) as a dino comes barreling toward the duo in their lab.

There are a lot of explosions, a lot of dinosaurs, an intimate underwater moment between Owen (Pratt) and Claire, Owen literally somersaulting through the open mouth of an angry dinosaur, and a man who talks about "The Future," which sounds bad considering the franken-dinosaurs these mad scientists love to create.

Check out the trailer above. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22, 2018.