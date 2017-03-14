Justin Timberlake Threw It Back To 2003 In His Post-Super Bowl Performance

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl LII halftime performance, which did not feature a Prince hologram, did feature a 13-year-old named Ryan McKenna who, fittingly for the times, stole the moment with a perfectly timed selfie.

While news outlets were scrambling after the performance to find Ryan — and while a handful, most notably Good Morning America, succeeded — Timberlake was prepping for some more stage time. After the Eagles took down the Patriots 41-33, he hopped over to a special live broadcast of The Tonight Show with his old pal Jimmy Fallon. He brought "Supplies" with him.

Swapping out the camo-yet-plaid(?) suit he danced around in at halftime, Timberlake took to the stage at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in going-hunting orange for the seventh song on his new album, Man of the Woods. Then, he stuck around and brought out Chris Stapleton for their team-up, "Say Something."

Of course, whenever JT and JF get together, they're contractually obligated to make reference to The Barry Gibb Talk Show, the best thing they've ever done. Sunday night was no exception.

The Man of the Woods tour kicks off next month.