The First Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Is Here — And It's A Wild Ride

Lucasfilm

The first extended look at Solo: A Star Wars Story is here, so its OK if you want to let out a Wookiee cry or two. This is a moment 40 years in the making.

We were first introduced to the world-weary, scruffy-looking nerfherder in 1977's A New Hope in a cantina on Tatooine. Still, the question always loomed: Who is this guy? We knew Han Solo as the cocky pilot of the Millennium Falcon, the scoundrel who shot first, and the wise-talking scammer who completed the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. But in Solo, prepare to meet a younger, even cockier Han (Alden Ehrenreich) at the start of his fabled journey.

"I've been running scams on the street since I was 10," Solo says in the teaser trailer. "I've been kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own. I'm going to be a pilot, best in the galaxy."

Similar to Rogue One, Solo definitely looks like a heist movie, with Woody Harrelson's sage Tobias Beckett assembling a team of charismatic criminals — including Han, smooth operator Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Emilia Clarke's mysterious Qi'Ra, Thandie Newton's as-yet-unnamed character, and, of course, a Wookiee named Chewbacca. (There's also a droid that vaguely resembles Alpha 5 from Power Rangers that's probably voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.)

As for what Beckett's mission entails, that's still unclear. But it definitely includes evading Imperial forces and navigating the Falcon through the tentacles of giant space octopi.

In addition to the new teaser trailer, Lucasfilm also debuted four new colorful character posters, which you can check out below.

Solo: A Star Wars Story flies into theaters May 25, 2018.