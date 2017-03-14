Rap is the new rock. In 2017, hip-hop passed rock 'n' roll as the most popular genre in the United States and that influence was felt at Super Bowl LII. Besides, the Eagles running out to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" a majority of the night's best commercials featured rappers in humorous cameos or as supporting actors in future blockbusters.
Whether it was movie trailers or advertisements for chip companies, hip-hop showed out on one of sport's biggest stages. Here are some of the best rap moments from Super Bowl LII.
Awaken, My Stan
Winter is coming, and Donald Glover is looking like the best Game of Thrones extra in the first Han Solo teaser. Undoubtedly, the highlight of the new Star Wars trailer was seeing Glover sporting an epic fit as a young Lando Calrissian.
Balexa B
If Cardi B's scorching rap career ever sees any trouble, she absolutely has a shot at being the new Alexa. Tonight, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper proved she isn't merely one of the best rappers out, but is also one of the funniest.
Big Mortgages?
In one of the more absurd advertisements, Big Sean appeared in a commercial spot for Rocket Mortgage. Blink, and you might miss the Detroit rapper's brief appearance.
Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot
If Tyrion Lannister secures the Iron Throne thanks to a Busta Rhymes verse, you won't hear us complaining. While David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are at it, please let Morgan Freeman or Missy Elliot be Tyrion's new hypeman on the last season of Game of Thrones.