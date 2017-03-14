Getty Images

Rap is the new rock. In 2017, hip-hop passed rock 'n' roll as the most popular genre in the United States and that influence was felt at Super Bowl LII. Besides, the Eagles running out to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" a majority of the night's best commercials featured rappers in humorous cameos or as supporting actors in future blockbusters.

Whether it was movie trailers or advertisements for chip companies, hip-hop showed out on one of sport's biggest stages. Here are some of the best rap moments from Super Bowl LII.