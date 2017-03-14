Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

P!nk Is Trying To 'Practice The Flu Away' Before Her Super Bowl Performance

P!nk is scheduled to kick off the Super Bowl by singing the National Anthem in Minneapolis on February 4, but this year's merciless flu season has a grip on her vocal cords — or her whole body, really — and it's threatening one of the biggest moments of football's biggest event. Hell, it's threatening one of the biggest moments of her whole life.

The singer is frustrated, but she's determined to make this a mind-over-matter thing because this is personal. P!nk, a Philly native, is cheering for the Eagles, and she's been dreaming of singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl since she was a kid: "I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song," she writes on Instagram. "And now, my chance has finally come."

That's great and all, except her little ones, Willow and Jameson, are "petri dish kids" who totally got her sick at the least opportune time.

"I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world," she continues. "And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do."

She sang through a set at the Armory in Minneapolis on February 2, though she understandably sat out the high notes on "Just Like Fire." This is a good sign, so let's all cross fingers and hope P!nk shows the flu who's boss in the coming hours.

Dear Science: HELP P!NK OUT. LET A WOMAN BELT OUT THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AND LIVE HER DREAM.

Dear Germs: SEE ABOVE/BACK OFF/BE LESS GROSS DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHO YOU'RE DEALING WITH THANKS GOOD TALK BYE.

Dear P!nk: Please drink lots of fluids and feel better ASAP.