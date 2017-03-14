Lady Gaga Cancels The Rest Of Her Joanne Tour Due To 'Severe Pain'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga has been forced off the road once more by her ongoing struggle with chronic pain, a decision she made with "strong support" from her medical team.

In an emotional note to her fans, Gaga stressed that the cancellation of her remaining Joanne World Tour dates wasn't a choice she made lightly, and that she was "devastated" to make the call: "All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music."

"I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control," she continues, singling out the cities she'll miss this time around before promising to return again soon.

This isn't the first time her health concerns have thrown a wrench in Joanne tour plans. This run of European dates was booked as a result of her battle with "trauma and chronic pain," as Gaga had to postpone the initial European leg of the tour in the fall of 2017.

"I use the word 'suffer' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring," she shared at the time. "If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth... I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans."

Gaga has been upfront with her fans about her health issues, and it was brutal to watch her suffer from fibromyalgia in her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. It's heartbreaking to know she's hurting, but hopefully this will pass and she'll be back to singing "Million Reasons" with arenas full of her Little Monsters in no time.

Get well soon, Gaga. We're rooting for you.