Kehlani Vulnerably Sings Her Heart Out On New Song ‘Again’

Getty Images

Ever since she released her debut album, SweetSexySavage, last year, Kehlani’s kept her roll going with a one-off single every couple months or so. First there was “Honey,” then “Already Won,” and on Friday (February 2), she dropped off the intimate, mellow ditty “Again.”

The standalone track is completely unmixed, Kehlani revealed on Instagram, adding that it’s “imperfect and honest.” Indeed, there are no obvious vocal effects — and only an acoustic guitar and some faint whistling — which is a refreshing change of pace that lets Kehlani’s soulful vocals shine. “Then there was the blood from your heart on my hands again / Though I swore I washed it off in the waves / I wish I was sorry, damn I wish I was sorry / That I don’t know how to stay away,” she sings.

Kehlani didn’t reveal if “Again” is part of a larger upcoming project, but hopefully we’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, the 22-year-old is preparing to hit the road with Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled on the Tell Me You Love Me tour, which kicks off on February 26.

