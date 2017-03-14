Rise Is Here To Fill The High School Musical-Sized Hole In Your Heart

Peter Kramer/NBC

Meet the talented cast of NBC's new musical drama, Rise, starring Moana herself, 17-year-old Auli'i Cravalho.

From the brilliant minds that gave us Friday Night Lights and Hamilton, Rise follows a stale high school drama department in a blue-collar town and the one man (played by Josh Radnor) who hopes to turn it all around with a controversial choice for the school's fall production: Spring Awakening. Think This Is Us meets Glee, a perfect blend of show-stopping performances and pure earnestness. Not to mention, plenty of Spring Awakening.

If that sounds like the high school drama for you, then peep the exciting new promo that's set to air during Sunday night's Super Bowl, courtesy of E! News.

While the promo sadly doesn't feature any of the Tony-winning music and lyrics from Duncan Sheik, Cravalho and the cast do put their own spin on Macklemore's inspiring "Glorious." And for the music theater nerds out there: It also gives us a sneak peek of some of the original Spring Awakening choreography that will be featured in the show.

"We are giving them an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives," Radnor's character, Lou Mazzuchelli, says in the promo. The same can probably be said for the people who tune in to watch Rise.