Will Smith's Suicide Squad Tattoo Skills Do Not Hold Up, According to Joel Kinnaman

In more bad tattoo news, you may recall that after filming Suicide Squad, the anti-heroes made their bond official by giving each other "Sqwad" tattoos, with Will Smith doing the honors on Joel Kinnaman. Since hindsight is 20/20, Kinnaman is now expressing his very blunt feelings about Smith's artwork.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (February 1), a fan called in to ask Kinnaman if he had any regrets about his co-star's permanent mark.

Kinnaman didn't even bat an eye before he responded. "The answer is yes. Absolutely. That was a horrible idea," he said flatly, adding, "You know, don't let a 47-year-old man without his reading glasses tattoo you. That is the life lesson. Especially when you have a very talented wife."

Kinnaman is married to tattoo artist Cleo Wattenström, and judging by the portraits displayed on her website, her attention to detail does seem a bit more nuanced than Smith's scrawl.

Still, Kinnaman conceded that he got what he asked for. "It's supposed to be a shitty tattoo, so that's what it is," he said.

The actor hasn't exactly been shy about Smith's lack of skill when it comes to body art. Soon after Smith inked him in 2015, Kinnaman posted a photo from the session on Instagram and captioned it, "Will has many many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter."