Getty Images

All Five Spice Girls Got Together At Last: See The ‘Exciting’ Reunion Pic

If you’re a diehard Spice Girls fan, chances are you feel jaded by the all-too-frequent “reunion news” fake-outs. It seems like every few months, there’s talk of a “comeback tour” that never seems to pan out, and your heart subsequently shatters into a million pieces, just like that dark day in 1998 when Ginger Spice abandoned the group (still not over it, TBH).

Well, guess what, Spice fans? We’re happy to report that the skies have cleared, your prayers have been answered, and the girls really, really do seem to be plotting something this time around. There’s even a frame-worthy photograph to prove it:

"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower," Victoria Beckham captioned the reunion shot, which finds her cozied up in a candle-lit living room with Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell Horner, Melanie Brown, and Melanie Chisholm. Horner added in her own post that it was “lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well,” while Bunton, hinting of more to come, wrote, “the future is looking spicy!”

Brown, meanwhile, got a little more sentimental, writing, "These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember “friendship never ever ends”!!!!"

This marks the first time all five Spice Girls have been publicly photographed together since 2012. The reunion reportedly went down at Horner’s home in London, where the girls were also joined by their former manager, Simon Fuller.

The Spice Girls reunited for a world tour in 2007 and 2008, then performed together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony. Reports of a reunion tour swirled as recently as last year, and at one point, three of the ladies — Brown, Bunton, and Horner — explored forming a mini group called GEM that never materialized.

Britain’s The Sun, however, reported ahead of the photo that the Spice Girls were planning to meet to discuss some exciting upcoming ventures, including “TV projects in China, a new telly talent show, endorsement deals, and a compilation album celebrating their greatest hits.” The only caveat, The Sun reports, is that Beckham doesn’t want to provide vocals for any reunion projects.

No matter what comes of this reported meeting, seeing all five Spice Girls together after so long is enough to make Spice lovers’ hearts burst with joy. Viva forever!