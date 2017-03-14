Watch Sparks Fly Between Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan During Her Step Up Audition

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan Tatum has posted her original Step Up audition tape with then-stranger, now-husband Channing Tatum, and if this isn't definitive proof that love at first sight is a real thing, then I give up.

In honor of the YouTube Red debut of Step Up: High Water, a drama series based on the franchise, Dewan Tatum introduced the "really funny, really cute, and also embarrassing and crazy" clip of her showing off her solo moves before Tatum joined the party, at which point the chemistry between the young starlets becomes palpable.

Dewan Tatum's unstoppable giggles are the soundtrack for the soon-to-be lovers as they hold each other and pose for the video camera. "We're like posing for our prom," Dewan Tatum laughed before complimenting Tatum's smooth grooves. Tatum flirted back by denying his undeniable ability.

But the cutest part of the video comes when Dewan Tatum is instructed to state her name and Tatum follows suit, followed by an intimate gaze into one another's eyes and a shy, sweet "hi" from both.

Dewan Tatum signed off by expressing her gratitude for the fans and the franchise. "It's very sentimental and amazing for me to watch and I hope you guys all enjoy it," she said.