Jersey Shore Throwback: We're Revisiting The Season 2 Abode

With the gang about to take hit Miami again for a 'family vacation,' we're feeling nostalgic

Miami is a special location for the Jersey Shore family: Season 2 of the hit series was filmed in the Magic City in 2010 (their initial moments in the pad can be seen below), and now the gang is enjoying a vacation in the Sunshine State.

But before viewers get a peek at Deena, Pauly D, JWOWW, Vinny, Ronnie, Snooki and The Situation back in action on April 5, we're remembering the OG residence. The basics about the cultural landmark: The dwelling was a suite at the Hotel Metropole with a beachy aesthetic (because of the South Beach location) and plenty of water options (pool, jacuzzi, etc). Other decoration highlights: A fitting map of the Sunshine State, palm tree wallpaper (in the Smush Room) and, sadly, no duck phone.

Take a Cribs-style tour of the Jersey Shore Season 2 residence below by clicking to reveal the images (we found 'em deep in our vaults), share your favorite Miami moments in the comments and stay with MTV News for all of your Jersey Shore Family Vacation updates!