Justin Timberlake Took Jessica Biel For A Spin On A Rustic Dance Floor In His Latest Vid

RCA Records

Justin Timberlake's new album, Man of the Woods, drops today (February 2), and he's celebrating it by releasing a music video that takes the record's title and really runs with it.

There's a ton of flannel! There's a whole lot of trees! There are cabins, and antlers, and beanies, and multiple Timberlakes wearing varying degrees of woodsy attire! There's a rustic lodge fit for a mountaintop in a national park, too, and that gives Timberlake and Jessica Biel the perfect backdrop for a quick spin on a roughly-hewn dance floor.

Let's go back to the Timberlakes and their ensembles straight out of an L.L. Bean catalog, though: Man of the Woods got its name from Timberlake and Biel's little boy, Silas, which literally translates to "of the forest" in Latin. "Man of the Woods" definitely takes this aesthetic more to heart than the rest of the videos we've seen from the album so far, and it's a completely different direction from the firs visual of the set, the futuristic "Filthy."

Will we see more do-si-doing from the happy couple and more pine needles as the Man of the Woods cycle progresses? We'll have to wait and see, but at this point we wouldn't be surprised if that fake cabin set piece makes its way to Timberlake's stage once he starts touring behind it — or at the Super Bowl, which he'll be performing at on Sunday (February 4).