Bruno Mars Is Plotting A Celebratory Tour With ‘Lil Sis’ Cardi B

Getty Images

Fresh off his domination at the Grammys, Bruno Mars is plotting a victory lap around the country — and he’s bringing a very in-demand guest with him.

The 24K Magic singer — who won six Grammys last weekend, including Album of the Year — hinted on Thursday night (February 1) that he’ll embark on another U.S. tour this year. Mars last toured North America from July to November 2017, but he says he wants to take another spin to “celebrate 24K Magic together one last time.”

But that’s not all. To sweeten the deal, Mars is bringing a special guest on tour: the one and only Cardi B, who features on Mars’s “Finesse (Remix).” “Annndddd...what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!!” Mars wrote.

No dates or venues have been announced as of yet. Mars is currently wrapping up the Latin American leg of his 24K Magic world tour, and is then scheduled to hit Las Vegas for a four-night run of shows, followed by lengthy legs in Australia, Asia, and Europe. He has international shows booked through July, so it looks like he won’t be returning stateside for a while. But when he does, it’ll probably look a little something like this (meaning it’ll be SO worth the wait):