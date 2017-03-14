Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, Queen Of Petty, Is Sending Valentines To Taylor Swift And All Her ‘Haters’

Kim Kardashian West has redefined the meaning of “petty.”

In true KKW style, the beauty mogul has decided to spread the love this Valentine’s Day season. She’s generously sending her three new fragrances (“BFF,” “Bae,” and “Ride or Die”) to all of the special people in her life: Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Kris, and — wait for it — her “haters.” And yes, she’s naming names.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday (February 1), Kim shows off an arrangement of sticky notes and announces, “I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone I think of, because it's Valentine's Day, after all.”

The “Ride or Dies” are written on purple sticky notes, and include Jennifer Lawrence, Paris Hilton, and Anna Wintour — the usual suspects. The “BFFs” are in pink and include Kim’s sisters and members of her inner circle — again, nothing shocking there.

But it’s the celebrities in blue — the “Baes,” a.k.a. her haters — that are truly notable. Here's who she named (drumroll please): Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, P!nk, Piers Morgan, Chelsea Handler, Naya Rivera, Chloe Grace Moretz, Wendy Williams, Bette Midler, Janice Dickinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Sharon Osbourne. All of them have feuded with Kim at one point or another over the years, and all of them have been officially name-checked. But hey, at least they have some fancy fragrances coming their way.

As for the rest of us, forget perfume — this scalding cup of tea is exactly the Valentine’s gift we need this season.