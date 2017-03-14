Diplo Is Yet Another Fabulous Kim Kardashian Clone

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV

Kanye West has tasked a small army of famous people — including Kim's old friend, Paris Hilton! — with dressing up like Kim Kardashian in the latest range from his clothing line, Yeezy.

It appears that Diplo is now more than ready to join them. He not only nailed the wig, the gazing off in the distance, and the sweats seen in previous shots hyping the clothes — he brought props for his own Yeezy-inspired photo shoot!

Paris approves.

So does Kim, so all is right with the world and the Yeezy universe at large.

I am screaming but in a good way. It's fine. Everything is fine.