Charlie Puth Opens Up About 'Very Small, But Very Impactful' Romance With Selena Gomez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Charlie Puth likes candles, "normal people," and his shared love of freshly cut fruits with Adam Levine. At least, that is what can be gathered from the rising pop star in a recent interview with Billboard. Besides discussing talking toilets and trying to re-create the feeling normies get from listening to Future's "Mask Off," Puth also opened up about rumors that he briefly dated Selena Gomez in 2016.

"It’s about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else," said Puth when asked about "We Don't Talk Anymore," which Gomez featured on. "When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, 'How long has this been going on?'"

Later in the interview, Puth gets more explicit about who "We Don't Talk Anymore" is written about.

"I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes," says Puth. "And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into."

In March 2016, Puth infamously said "Fuck you, Justin Bieber," onstage at a Dallas concert. He later apologized. Now, Bieber and Selena are rumored to be back together.

So how does Puth feel with a little distance on the situation?

"You gather up a bunch of emotion with the life shovel, throw it in the life bucket, mix it up," says the "See You Again" singer. "And she evoked such good emotion on that song, it was a pleasure working with her. That’s why I’m always happy to sing it, even though it came from a dark point in my life."

You can read the rest of Charlie Puth's interview here.