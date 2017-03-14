Mark Davis/DCNYRE2016/Getty Images for dcp

Harry Styles Was Born On This Day And His One Direction Bandmates Are Happy About

Harry Styles turns 24 today (February 1), and though he and the One Direction lads have spent plenty of time apart since they embarked on their hiatus, his ol' bandmates are thinking of him as he starts this new trip around the sun.

Niall Horan and Liam Payne both tweeted their birthday regards and kept it short and sweet, with loving words for "Harold" and a balloon emoji for good measure.

Happy birthday, Harry! We wish you health and happiness and hopefully Fleetwood Mac will present you with a birthday cake while Stevie sings you "Landslide" on a loop, or something.