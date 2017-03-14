The Rock On His Mom's Suicide Attempt: We Have To 'Pay Attention When People Are In Pain'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is clear and candid when it comes to even the most personal of topics, and broaching an intense one that rings true to his own experience wasn't off-limits during the shoot of a particularly poignant episode of Ballers.

Via Instagram, The Rock shared a production pic from Ballers and discussed the trauma his character was grappling with in that particular scene. "Got me thinkin’ though bout how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family," he writes. "Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another."

He goes on to reveal that his mom not only tried to take her own life, but did so in front of him: They were driving on the highway in Nashville, and he was the one who prevented her death when she tried to walk into oncoming traffic.

"What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever," he continues. "Probably best she doesn’t. [Shit] of a scene to shoot — didn’t like it — but it did [remind] that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help 'em thru it, get 'em talkin' about the struggle and remind 'em that they’re not alone."