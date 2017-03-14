Tom Hardy Got A Terrible Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo After Losing A Bet

Getty Images

Tom Hardy recently added to his extensive tattoo collection, courtesy of Leonardo DiCaprio.

While filming 2016’s The Revenant together, the actors made a super high-stakes bet. Leo was convinced that Hardy’s performance would earn him an Oscar nomination, and Hardy humbly disagreed. As we know now, DiCaprio was correct, and Hardy kept his end of the bargain by getting a tattoo of his oh-so-wise costar’s choosing. Yep, seriously.

Originally, as Hardy told Esquire UK in an interview, the art design wasn’t particularly to his liking.

“He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything,’” Hardy said. “Ha! I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly.’”

And Hardy eventually came through. A photographer in San Francisco recently posted a selfie with the actor, and you can clearly see the words “Leo knows all” peeking out from under his T-shirt, on his right bicep.

Last year, Hardy told Vanity Fair about the unfairness of the bet, saying, “Fucker. He would never get a tattoo if he lost that bet! It was just one-way. I’m covered in shit tattoos anyway, so it doesn’t make any difference to me. If I got a big bold ‘Leo’ right across my thigh or across my face. It’s just that, isn’t it? You bet a tattoo, you lose. That’s what happens.”

Yes, Hardy. Yes, it is. And while it isn’t the world’s most glamorous ink, there are certainly worse things than being a successful actor with a dumb tattoo designed by a fellow movie star that symbolizes your Academy Award nomination. Worse things, indeed.