If you’re lucky enough to see Beyoncé in person, you don’t just flippantly wave at her from across the room. Like all dutiful subjects, you must approach her with reverence and respect — and, if you’re Chrissy Teigen, maybe even bow at her feet.
The relatable model remained ever-so-relatable while appearing on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (January 30), where she gave Jimmy Fallon a play-by-play of her flustered encounter with Beyoncé at the Grammys.
“There's nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person. It's just so incredible,” Teigen said. “The aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that's spectacular.”
Before the soon-to-be mother of two and husband John Legend left the ceremony for the evening — a “sober Grammys is a different type of Grammys for me,” she joked — they decided to say goodbye to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. And that’s where things took an awkward turn.
“I took both her hands ― I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird ― and John’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’” Teigen recalled. “I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, My Queen.’ Like, who says that?!”
Teigen didn’t share how Bey reacted to her over-the-top royal greeting, but we can only imagine that Blue Ivy advised her to settle down and keep her cool.