CHVRCHES' Clear-Eyed New Song Is Here With A Creepy, Voyeuristic Video

Brian Killian/WireImage

'Get Out' is, as far as I can tell, not related to the movie of the same name

In the nearly two-and-a-half years since their last album, Every Open Eye, infectious Glaswegian synthpop trio CHVRCHES have kept themselves busy with some other projects. After teaming up with Paramore's Hayley Williams for a remix of "Bury It," the CHVRCHES crew took a journey to Riverdale, kind of, as guest stars in The Archies comic series.

On Wednesday (January 31), the band returned to the three-dimensional realm with an odd, surveillance-heavy video for their poppy new song, "Get Out."

The clip is made up of nine different monitor screens, some featuring the band members and some featuring seemingly random activities that often sync up to the music as the song unfolds.

"Get Out" was produced by Greg Kurstin, who just won his second consecutive Grammy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. From what I can tell, it has nothing to do with the Oscar-nominated film of the same name, but honestly, who knows!

CHVRCHES' forthcoming third album is still unnamed, though singer Lauren Mayberry told EW last year that it'll contain "the most pop stuff we've done and also the most aggressive and vulnerable at the same time." Just like they do it in Riverdale.