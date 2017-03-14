Dumbledore Is 'Not Explicitly' Gay In Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Warner Bros.

UPDATE (1/31/18, 5:28 p.m. ET): J.K. Rowling has reacted to fans on Twitter in a manner that implies Dumbledore may be explicitly gay in later Fantastic Beasts installments.

Albus Dumbledore may be out of the closet, but that doesn't mean his sexuality will be a topic of discussion in the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

A little more than a decade after J.K. Rowling casually dropped, "I always thought of Dumbledore as gay," at a Carnegie Hall Q&A, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald director David Yates told Entertainment Weekly that the headmaster's sexuality will "not explicitly" be referenced in the upcoming movie — even if the movie is about Dumbledore (Jude Law) trying to take down his former love, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), during his dark rise to power.

Yates qualified his response, adding, "But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other."

Rather than focus on his former heartbreak, Yates said Dumbledore is “a maverick and a rebel and he’s an inspiring teacher at Hogwarts. He’s witty and has a bit of edge. He’s not this elder statesman. He’s a really kinetic guy."

Not surprisingly, fans — who have been championing an out Dumbledore and begging for more backstory since the revelation first came — aren't too happy about the anticipated treatment of the love story Rowling once called the Hogwarts headmaster's "great tragedy," especially since the second film will be our first taste of the volatile relationship between young Hot Dumbledore and cold Grindelwald.

The response ranges from disappointment to anger to incredulity. Take a look at what some fans have to say below.

Of course, this isn't the only controversy to plague the Fantastic Beasts franchise so far. After fans expressed concerns over Depp's casting following domestic abuse allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard, Rowling defended the film's villain, saying she and the filmmakers are "genuinely happy" to be working with Depp.