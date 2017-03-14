This Moment Made Teen Mom OG's Ryan Tear Up At His Wedding

Deep conversations between Ryan and his father Larry have sometimes made Maci's ex emotional -- from choking up at a recent reunion while rehashing a fight he had with his dad to tearing up when Larry spoke about his son's co-parenting efforts (shortly after Ryan returned home following treatment). Now, during tonight's Teen Mom OG episode, Ryan said "I do" to Mackenzie -- and the MTV grandfather (who also served as best man) gave a speech that really resonated with his boy.

First, Larry expressed gratitude to everyone for attending the milestone event and thanked Ryan for giving him the aforementioned special role. From there, Larry talked about important acquaintances -- and that's when Ryan's eyes welled up.

"Our friends have been the most important thing in our lives," Larry explained. "They've always been there for us -- we've had some good times, and we've had some bad times. And I appreciate it.

He continued, directly addressing Ryan: "Mac is going to be your best friend. Mac is going to be the one that's going to spend your money, she's going to be the one to kick your butt when you need it and she'll be the one who will always have your back. I married my best friend, and I'm thankful that you married yours."

What did you think of Larry's words, and what was your favorite moment from Ryan and Mac's nuptials?