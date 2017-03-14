Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

She took over a whole page in a New Zealand newspaper to share her gratitude after the Grammys

Lorde's Thank You Note Looks Like Your Notebook Doodles In The Best Way

Melodrama may have lost to Bruno Mars's 24K Magic at the 2018 Grammys, but Lorde still feels like a winner thanks to the support of her fans — and she took a full page out in a major publication back in New Zealand to share her gratitude.

The current issue of The New Zealand Herald boasts a handwritten note from the pop star, complete with drawings not unlike the ones on your own notebook that you scrawl during fourth period. Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Nicks, and Jay-Z's "really soft" hands all get shoutouts at the top of the page, but the fans get the most love of all.

"I just want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving & embracing Melodrama the way you did," she writes. "My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!"

Talk about gracious and positive, especially considering the tension that's popped since the conclusion of the ceremony. Melodrama forever.