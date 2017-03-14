Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Channels Moana For Lip Sync Battle, And The Rock Approves

Getty Images

Her muscly Maui costume has to be seen to be believed

The ladies of Fifth Harmony are going solo, for one night only.

In a special four-way edition of Lip Sync Battle airing this week, each 5H member — Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei — will duke it out against one another onstage. And thanks to a couple of sneak peeks, we have an idea of the intensity and hilarity in store.

In the first clip, Dinah pulls off an epic transformation, dressing up as The Rock’s character Maui from the animated Disney flick Moana. Naturally, she chose to perform “You’re Welcome,” complete with a slew of props and some masterful, rapid-fire lip-syncing. Even Normani couldn’t help but marvel over Dinah’s bulging (fake) biceps, telling her, “You look so good, girl, your muscles are all poppin’!”

The Rock even complimented Dinah’s commitment to the performance, tweeting, “She came to slay!”

Ally, meanwhile, spiced things up with an energetic medley of Selena’s “Como la Flor” and Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor.” She explained, “I thought, I want to honor my two incredible Latinas!”

While we still haven’t seen footage of Normani and Lauren’s performances, we have a pretty good idea about what they’ve got up their sleeves. Based on their outfits, it looks like Jauregui will pay tribute to the late Amy Winehouse, while Normani will channel Beyoncé for a bootylicious Destiny’s Child tune.

Catch Fifth Harmony’s full appearance on Lip Sync Battle when it airs on Thursday (February 1) at 10 p.m. on the Paramount Network.