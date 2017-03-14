Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cole Sprouse Will Tap Into His Romantic Side For His Return To The Big Screen

Cole Sprouse is getting back in the big picture game! For his first foray into film in his adult career, the Riverdale star is set to star in Five Feet Apart, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The romantic drama is about a young couple falling in love while undergoing treatment for their illnesses, with Sprouse playing one half of said couple. His significant other is yet to be cast.

THR writes, "The story is described as being uplifting and about the people who help make every moment count as well as the transcendent power of love." Translation: Bughead may not be the only Sprouse-halved couple we ship after seeing this movie.

The film will be directed by Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni, hopefully giving it the CW touch we love.