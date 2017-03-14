Zayn Teases His Return With A Cryptic Poem And Song Teaser

Getty Images

We’re coming up on the two-year anniversary of Zayn Malik’s debut album, Mind of Mine, and anticipation for #Z2 is at a fever pitch. Thankfully, it seems as though the 25-year-old is getting into some deep musical and creative headspace, if his recent Instagram activity is any indication.

Case in point: On Monday (January 29), Zayn blessed his 26.6 million Instagram followers with an original poem (and a photo of him holding a light saber that illuminates his perfect bone structure). He offered no context to the meaning of his “Morning Zoem,” but it seems to be all about aesthetics, acronyms, and authenticity in the digital world. “The iPhone likes preventing this place of play. I think we like pretending as if our fun is never ending. No one speaks. Just messages sending. It's a silent planet — wait, it's pending,” the pensive pop star wrote in the poem’s final lines.

In the post’s comments, several fans speculated about whether or not the poem holds any clues about #Z2. And while we don’t have an answer about that, Zayn did seemingly give us a taste of what’s in store when he posted a snippet of him singing a cappella on Tuesday.

“She’s all the woman for me / The woman I need,” Zayn gently croons in the lo-fi clip.

Is this a preview of a new song? Perhaps a ballad dedicated to his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid? We’ll (hopefully) find out soon enough — "Z2.0" looks to be in full swing in 2018, and he's oh-so-generously teasing his return by letting us into that mind of his.