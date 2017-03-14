Childish Gambino's 2011 EP Shows How Much He's Grown In 7 Years

Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Before the soulful, falsetto roar of a future king, the world knew Childish Gambino for a nasal yelp honed on stand-up stages. In 2011, Donald Glover's rapping alter-ego seemed like a career detour somewhere between the ambition of Eddie Murphy's "Party All The Time" and the pop aspirations of Jamie Foxx's "Blame It."

But seven years and one Grammy later, Gambino has just released his first EP, titled EP, to major streaming services.

Ambitious, chaotic, and flawed, EP was an inflection point — the calm before the infamous 1.6 storm. Now, some of the same publications that critically slaughtered Gambino adore him. This begs the question: Did Childish Gambino the musician get better, or did he manage to reshape pop culture in his image?

It makes sense to now go back to Glover's first real artistic statement as a fledgling musician to see if it held any inkling of his Grammy-nominated future. Here’s a track-by-track breakdown of EP.

Listen to the full EP below.