Marvel Studios

In case 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' aren't enough for you this year

The First Trailer For The Ant-Man Sequel Elevates The Wasp To Female Idol Status

Last we saw Ant-Man, he was being carted off by the FBI at the end of Captain America: Civil War. Ant-Man and The Wasp picks up soon after that.

The first trailer for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-led film opens with a callback to the 2015 movie, with Scott Lang (Rudd) asking Hope van Dyne (Lilly) if she would have been there for Cap had he asked. “I guess we’ll never know,” she slyly responds. “But if you had, you’d’ve never been caught.”

Cut to Lang getting fitted with a tracking anklet, his family home being searched by the FBI, and a voiceover from van Dyne saying, “Thanks to you, we had to run. We're still running."

Joined by Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the trio hits the road, but they don't exactly find the peaceful hideaway someone on the run may hope to find. In an action-packed fight scene, The Wasp throws some seriously badass kicks and punches before changing into her miniature form, narrowly avoiding a knife thrown in her direction. Once again, Giant-Man makes an appearance, as does a giant Hello Kitty Pez dispenser.

Watch the trailer above. Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters July 6, 2018.