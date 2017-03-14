Adele Dressed Up Like Dolly Parton And It Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Hey, remember when Adele dressed up like Jim Carrey in The Mask a little over a year ago? That was wild! The wildness of that particularly smockin' event is due to a few factors, namely that it was perhaps the most random and incredible celebrity Halloween costume in recent memory (sorry, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller).

But also, Adele is a fiercely private person, which means when she steps out in any kind of photo op-ready attire, it really matters. Well folks, I'm here to tell you that she's done it again — only this time, she's dressed up as another one of her heroes. And this one actually exists outside of the realm of film.

Yes, that is Adele cosplaying "the effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton," in her words. She posted the image to Instagram early Tuesday morning (January 30) with a quick tease in the caption that it was perhaps part of a larger event. "You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you," she wrote.

Is this for an upcoming Parton tribute? A leftover from Halloween? An impulse that Adele followed and decided to share with the world? Possibly all three! Whatever its origin, the costume and message inspired Parton herself to weigh in via the comments: "And I will always love you!"

As other sites have pointed out, Parton's love for Adele goes beyond her comment. In 2016, she told BBC News, "Everyone loves Adele. With all my little nieces, it's all 'Adele this' and 'Adele that!' And I love how she does her make-up, and so I'm always saying to my little nieces, 'Can you fix my eyes like Adele?'"

I believe the only reasonable thing to call this particular outfit is Adelly Parton. Also not a bad name for some sort of collaborative project, all things considered.