P!nk Keeps It Raw And Simple For ‘Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken’ Video

It’s been a busy 24 hours for P!nk. The pop superstar gave an understated (read: no acrobatics) performance of Beautiful Trauma ballad “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” at the Grammys on Sunday night (January 28), and on Monday, she dropped the song’s official video.

Filmed entirely in black and white, the sparse vid dials in on P!nk emotively singing triumphant lyrics like, “There’s not enough rope to tie me down / There’s not enough tape to shut this mouth.” The singer’s 6-year-old daughter, Willow, also makes appearances throughout the video, nestled in her mother’s arms. It’s a huge change of pace from the choreography-heavy “What About Us” and the wild, colorful “Beautiful Trauma,” but it’s also a nice reminder that P!nk doesn’t need all the glitzy, high-flying spectacle to be considered one of the best pop artists today. She can keep it raw and simple and still pack a punch.

The release of the “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” video is accompanied by a donation to UNICEF. In a statement, P!nk said, “As a UNICEF Ambassador, I am proud to work with an organization that supports and empowers women and children around the world. In honor of this incredible organization, in honor of this video for ‘Wild Hearts’ and in honor of girls and woman all over the world standing up for themselves, I am going to be making a donation in all of your names to this wonderful organization and I encourage you to do the same if the spirit moves you.’”

Find out more about this very worthy cause on UNICEF’s website.